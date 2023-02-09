Budget Session: PM Modi to reply on 'Motion of Thanks' in Rajya Sabha today (file photo)

Parliament Budget Session: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address at 2 pm in Rajya Sabha on Thursday (February 9). President Droupadi Murmu had addressed the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, the first day of the Budget Session.

"Reply by prime minister will be at 2 pm tomorrow," said Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar after the last speaker spoke on the motion on Wednesday.

PM Modi replied to the motion of thanks in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Attacking Congress over scams and controversies during the party-led United Progressive Alliance government, PM Modi on Wednesday said that the decade before 2014 will be remembered as lost decade while the decade of 2030 will be India`s decade.

The prime minister said opportunities were frittered away during 10 years of UPA rule and these were converted into troubles."Mauka museebat mein," he said.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was protecting industrialist Gautam Adani, adding that he wasn`t satisfied with the former`s reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President`s address in Parliament.

Speaking to reporters after PM Modi concluded his address at the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Rahul said, "I am not satisfied with the PM`s speech. However, it has revealed the truth. His speech had nothing about an inquiry (into the Adani Group in the wake of the Hindenburg report). It`s clear that the PM is protecting him (Gautam Adani)."

(With inputs from PTI)

