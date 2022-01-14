Budget Session of Parliament to begin on January 31, Covid precautions taken

The Budget Session of Parliament will begin on January 31 with President of India Ram Nath Kovind addressing the joint sitting of both the Houses and will conclude on April 8. The Union Budget will be presented on February 1 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Earlier, FM Nirmala Sitharaman held pre-budget consultations with state finance ministers to seek their inputs regarding the fiscal requirements of states. The first part of the Budget Session will conclude on February 11.

Then after a gap, the second part of the session will begin from March 14 and conclude on April 8. There will be no sitting on March 18 on account of Holi. This comes after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inspected the Parliament House Complex on January 11 to take stock of safety-related measures amid the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in the country.

Covid-19 precautions

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla took stock of the situation and directed staffers to make necessary arrangements.

Om Birla directed officials to take special care of MPs above 60 years and attend to their requirements in a proactive manner.

The seating arrangement during Budget Session may also be altered in order to ensure social distancing between MPs.

Special arrangements have been made for testing and vaccination in the Parliament complex