Budget session 2026-27 to begin today; Key dates, bills, and more, here's all you need to know

The session will span 30 sittings over 65 days, concluding on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.

ANI

Updated : Jan 28, 2026, 07:44 AM IST

Budget session 2026-27 to begin today; Key dates, bills, and more, here's all you need to know
    The Budget Session of Parliament will commence today with President Droupadi Murmu addressing the joint sitting of the two Houses.The Economic Survey of India is scheduled to be presented on January 29th, followed by the Union Budget 2026-27, to be presented on February 1st.

    The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser, provides insights into the state of the economy and various indicators for 2025-26 (April-March), as well as an outlook for the next fiscal.

    The session will span 30 sittings over 65 days, concluding on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.

    The first part of the session will mainly be devoted to the financial business relating to the Union Budget for 2026-27 and discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

    Essential legislative and other business is expected to be taken up mainly during the second part of the Session.

    After an all-party meeting on Tuesday that outlined the agenda of the Budget Session, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, leaders of various political parties expressed their views on issues likely to be raised during the Budget Session of Parliament and assured the government of their full co-operation.

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore later said that the party will raise people-centric issues during the session. He said "vote theft, SIR, procurement of paddy and bringing back MGNREGA" are among the issues the party intends to raise during the session.Meanwhile, several political leaders and ministers arrived in the national capital ahead of the budget session of Parliament, which is scheduled to commence today.

    At the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi, Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, George Kurian, was seen entering the city early on Wednesday. In addition, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule, and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi also reached Delhi to participate in the budget session.

    Furthermore, BJD MP Sasmit Patra said that they raised issues relating to Odisha during the all-party meeting. "First is the distress of farmers of Odisha, paddy procurement is not happening, Mandis are closed, promised MSP worth Rs 3000 have not been given to them... Second is the issue of deterioration of law and order in the state - over the last two years, since the BJP government came to power, the crimes against women, girls and minors have increased, with those against Dalits and minorities. There is a general breakdown of law and order... Revision of coal royalty has not been done in 10 years, and connectivity issues remain. Unemployment is at an all-time high," he said.

    Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant, on the other hand, said members raised various issues, including pollution, SIR and increasing unemployment.

    Furthermore, Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal expressed hope for fair allocations in the 2026 Union Budget, saying he is "expecting the rightful share from the Union Budget", and urged a rectification of past Finance Commission cuts that had severely affected the state.

    Balagopal criticised arbitrary central decisions and called for honest support to all states amid the ongoing budget session.

    On the other hand, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh accused the government of failing in foreign policy."I also raised the issue of Shankracharya, how he was insulted in the Prayagraj... I raised the issue of SIR also, and how many votes were deleted in the name of SIR," he said.

    Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has sought cooperation from leaders for the smooth functioning of Parliament and stated that the Government is prepared and ready to discuss any other important issue on the floors of the Houses as per the rules.

    Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Rijiju said, "As per the rules, the discussions should revolve around the Budget only. The President will address the joint session of the Parliament at the beginning of the Budget session. After that motion on vote of thanks on the President's speech will be held, where all parties will participate. The government will always be happy to hear any suggestions."

    The government will push its legislative agenda during the session, including bills pending in the two Houses.

