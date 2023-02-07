Budget session 2023: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over Adani saga, draws link between Gautam Adani and PM Modi

The saga between Adani Group and Hindenburg Research has now made its way into the Parliamentary Budget session 2023, with opposition leaders now raising a question on the link between the central government and businessman Gautam Adani.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of the Adani Group report in the Budget session 2023, questioning the relationship between Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, showing a photograph of the two together.

Rahul Gandhi spoke in motion of thanks to the President's address, saying that throughout his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir he only heard the name of one businessman – Gautam Adani, who was the richest man in India till recently.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the budget session, the Congress leader said, “From Tamil Nadu, Kerala to Himachal Pradesh we have been listening to one name everywhere 'Adani'. Across the entire country, it's just 'Adani', 'Adani', 'Adani'...people used to ask me that Adani enters any business and never fails.”

He further said, “Relationships begins many years ago when Narendra Modi was Gujarat CM...one man stood shoulder to shoulder with PM Modi, he was loyal to PM and helped Mr Modi to construct the idea of a Resurgent Gujarat. Real magic began when PM Modi reached Delhi in 2014.”

Rahul Gandhi also alleged that the PM Modi-led central government has tweaked several rules in the favour of Gautam Adani and the Adani Group, saying that previously people with no prior experience with airports were not allowed to develop them.

As quoted by Hindustan Times, Gandhi said, “This rule was changed and Adani was given six airports. After that India's most profitable airport 'Mumbai Airpot' was hijacked from GVK using agencies like CBI, and ED and was given to Adani by Govt of India.”

The Adani Group is in the eye of a storm following the allegations of fraud and stock manipulation by a US-based short-selling firm Hindenburg Research. The company's stocks have been hammered even though the group has rejected the charges.

(With inputs from agencies)

