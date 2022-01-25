Budget Session 2022: Parliament to run in two shifts, read details

The Budget Session of the Parliament will commence from January 31 to February 11. Then after a gap, the second half of the session will begin from March 14 and continue till April 8. To ensure Covid-19 protocols during the Budget Session, it has been decided that the two Houses of Parliament will function in shifts.

This will be second time, after 2021, that rising Covid-19 cases have caused the two Houses to function in a staggered manner during a Budget session. Both Houses of the Parliament will meet at separate times of the day for five hours each.

While the Rajya Sabha will meet in the first half, the Lok Sabha will meet in the second half. During sittings of the Lower House of Parliament, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha chambers and their galleries will be used for seating of members. The Budget Session is the most crucial sitting of Parliament, and also its longest.

As per the latest schedule, Lok Sabha will meet at 11 am on February 1 for the presentation of the Union Budget. It will meet from 4 pm to 9 pm from February 2 to February 11, when the session will go on a recess. A final decision on timings of Rajya Sabha are yet to be formally notified. However, Rajya Sabha will operate during the morning hours, likely from 9 am to 2 pm.

The Budget Session will begin on January 31 with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament. The Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha at 11 am on February 1.