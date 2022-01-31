Budget Session 2022: Opposition all set to raise the Pegasus issue in Parliament - 10 Key points

Union Budget Session 2022: The Budget Session of Parliament will begin from today with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to both the Houses. During this session it is expected that the Opposition may attack the government on a number of issues.

The recent disclosures on Pegasus has given the Opposition an opportunity to corner the government and they are all set to again raise the issue in both the Houses of Parliament. The Budget Session 2022 comes ahead of Assembly elections in five states, namely Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

The government as well as the Opposition parties would try to deliver their messages to the voters leading to a possibility of an uproar in both the Houses. The Parliament could not function smoothly during the past several proceedings. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will function in two shifts.

10 Key points

President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament at 11 am today.

Lok Sabha proceedings will begin half an hour after the President's address. Rajya Sabha will begin at 2.30 pm.

The Economic Survey for the year 2021-2022 will be presented in both the Houses of Parliament today.

On February 1, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget in the Lok Sabha at 11 am.

The Rajya Sabha proceedings will begin one hour after the Budget speech of the Finance Minister in the Lok Sabha.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also present the Union Budget in the Rajya Sabha.

From February 2, the proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will run in two shifts to maintain Covid protocols.

Rajya Sabha proceedings will take place between 10 am and 3 pm. Lok Sabha will begin at 4 pm and continue till 9 pm.

The two-shift proceeding arrangements have been made only for the first phase of the Budget Session - till February 11.

The Budget Session this time will take place in two phases - January 31 to February 11 and March 14 to April 8.