INDIA
The survey highlights that the country's economic fundamentals remain strong, supported by a stable external account, fiscal consolidation, and private consumption.
India's economy is projected to grow between 6.3 per cent and 6.8 per cent in FY26, according to the Economic Survey 2024-25, tabled in Parliament on Friday. The survey highlights that the country's economic fundamentals remain strong, supported by a stable external account, fiscal consolidation, and private consumption.
It noted that the government plans to strengthen long-term industrial growth by focusing on research and development (R&D), micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and capital goods. These measures aim to enhance productivity, innovation, and global competitiveness.
It said "the fundamentals of the domestic economy remain robust, with a strong external account, calibrated fiscal consolidation and stable private consumption. On balance of these considerations, we expect that the growth in FY26 would be between 6.3 and 6.8 per cent".
The survey noted that food inflation is expected to ease in Q4 FY25 due to the seasonal decline in vegetable prices and the arrival of the Kharif harvest. A good Rabi production is also expected to help keep food prices in check in the first half of FY26.
However, adverse weather conditions and rising international agricultural prices pose risks to inflation. Meanwhile, global energy and commodity prices have softened, making the core inflation outlook stable. However, uncertainties in the global political and economic environment remain a challenge.
The survey also added that India's foreign exchange reserves remain strong, covering 90 per cent of external debt and providing an import cover of over ten months. The reserves increased from USD 616.7 billion in January 2024 to USD 704.9 billion in September 2024 before moderating to USD 634.6 billion as of January 3, 2025. The stability in capital flows has played a key role in supporting India's external strength.
The survey also highlighted significant growth in the formal employment sector. Net Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) subscriptions have more than doubled from 61 lakh in FY19 to 131 lakh in FY24. It said "The formal sector in India has seen significant growth, with net Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) subscriptions more than doubling from 61 lakh in FY19 to 131 lakh in FY24".
The Economic Survey presents a positive outlook for India's economic growth in FY26, backed by strong macroeconomic fundamentals, rising formal employment, and stable external reserves. However, risks such as global uncertainties, adverse weather events, and international price fluctuations remain key challenges for the economy in the coming year.
(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)
This Indian train will only serve vegetarian food, no eggs, meat on menu, you won't be able to guess name, it is...
Meet Himanshu Sangwan, pacer who spoiled Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy return, once worked as..., he is from...
Elon Musk sleeping in new DOGE office in Washington DC? Report claims...
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Facial Recognition test confirms Shariful Islam's role
Budget 2025 Economic Survey: GDP growth forecast for FY26 between 6.3-6.8%
Michael Vaughan names 'best modern-day Test match player,' not Virat Kohli, Joe Root, his name is...
Union Budget 2025: Will there be income tax relief for middle class? Here's what PM Modi said
Why studying abroad is a gateway to global opportunities?
Leeford: Making healthcare accessible to millions across India
Meet man who created millions of jobs, is behind success of Flipkart, Swiggy, BookMyShow, was awarded Padma Shri for...
Raftaar ties knot with Manraj Jawanda in a dreamy wedding; SEE FIRST pics
Indian Railways to launch 50 new Amrit Bharat trains soon: Check new features and other details
Neha Dhupia faints on Roadies set, details inside
Meet Dilna K and Roopa A, Indian Navy women officers who crossed Earth's most isolated spot, located in...
Salman Khan’s Rakhi sister, Pulkit Samrat’s ex-wife Shweta Rohira meets with accident
Mysterious 'Sorry Bubu' posters appear at public places from Noida to Meerut: Here's what we know so far
The race for critical raw materials for a decarbonised India
NASA astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore make history with record-breaking 5.5-hour spacewalk, watch video
Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy return witnessed by brother Vikas: All you need to know about his life, business and more
Meet man who scored 95.8% in class 12th, cracked NEET in first attempt, is now working as...
‘Avinash Mishra ki zip kholke...': Rajat Dalal makes bizarre comment after Elvish Yadav shows him Vivian Dsena's pic
Donald Trump threatens India, China, Russia again, seeks loyalty for US dollar: 'We are going to...'
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks another record, leaves Lionel Messi behind, becomes first footballer in history to...
Meet doctor who left medical career to crack UPSC exam, became IAS officer but resigned after just 7 years due to...
Elon Musk's next masterstroke, after WhatsApp, X set to disrupt market with THIS bold move
After Deepseek’s popularity, video of chinese robots dancing goes viral, WATCH here
Paatal Lok actor Jaideep Ahlawat losses 27 kilos in 5 months; here's how
Viral video: Giant fish attacks woman performing as mermaid at Chinese aquarium, WATCH
Meet Shubhanshu Shukla, IAF officer who became first Indian astronaut for NASA’s Axiom Mission 4 to ISS
'Virat Kohli is playing...': Ex-India star lashes out at Rohit Sharma and Co for skipping ongoing Ranji Trophy round
Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2025: When and where to watch India vs England semifinal 2 live on TV, online?
Meet man, who leads Rs 117000 crore company, son of Indian billionaire, he is...
Budget 2025 session to begin today, FM Nirmala Sitharaman to table Economic Survey
THIS is the smallest town in the world with just 52 residents, 20 buildings, and a single road; it is located in...
Meet man, who became India's youngest IPS officer at 23, a social media star, fitness icon; cracked UPSC with AIR...
Washington Plane Collision: Trump blames Obama, Biden for lowering air safety standards
Mishkat Varma on Ram Bhavan, his grandfather producing Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor's films: 'I'm not into Bollywood as..'
Jaideep Ahlawat opens up on keeping his personal life private, says 'I don't want to feel...'
'Salman Khan wouldn't...': Sooraj Barjatya on why he replaced superstar with Shahid Kapoor in Vivah
Mukesh Ambani WINS bid for 49% stake in THIS cricket team, not Mumbai Indians, it is...
SL vs AUS: Mitchell Starc creates massive record in international cricket on 35th birthday, becomes 4th Australian to...
Ek Badnaam Aashram: Bobby Deol returns as sinister Baba Nirala, calls himself above from law and order; fans react
Meet man, who worked at call centre, later started 3 firms, now a billionaire with net worth of Rs...
Virat Kohli recalls when his father was asked for bribe to secure selection in Delhi team, says 'got dropped at 1 am...'
'DeepSeek to be hosted on Indian servers soon to address...': Indian govt reveals new plan
IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs England match at MCA stadium live on TV, online?
BIG win for Azim Premji's Wipro, bags multi-million dollar deal from...
Swara Bhasker's X permanently suspended for THIS tweet, actress reacts to 'suppressing freedom of speech'
IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, dream11 team for India vs England 4th T20I in Pune
Meet man, who worked in Microsoft, Amazon, took retirement at 39, saved Rs 30 crore, reveals how
KL Rahul's Ranji Trophy comeback falls short as CSK's Rs 3.40 crore signing dismisses him for...
Revolutionising Industrial Maintenance through Machine Learning: Insights by Punit Panjwani
Meet man who worked as civil servant for 25 years, resigned as IAS officer to pursue...
Meet Anoushka Shankar, sitarist set to represent India at 67th Grammy Awards as presenter in premier ceremony
Sebi issues new rules for finfluencers, tightens norms for stock education
Rajat Dalal compares Eisha with 'maid', age-shames Shilpa, mocks Vivian Dsena; netizens react: 'Sadakchap gunda...'
Champions Trophy 2025 opening ceremony date and venue announced, report says Rohit Sharma...
Virgin birth mystery: Baby shark born in all-female tank stuns experts
Meet man, JEE topper who later pursued PhD, now teaching in...
AAP rebel Swati Maliwal detained after dumping garbage outside Kejriwal's residence in Delhi
Not Virat Kohli or Jasprit Bumrah, AB de Villiers picks THIS Indian star as ‘X factor’ for Champions Trophy 2025
Ranji Trophy: Days after scoring century, Shardul Thakur takes hat-trick for Mumbai in must-win game against Meghalaya
Priyadarshan confirms directing Hera Pheri 3 with OG cast, Akshay Kumar calls it 'best gift', fans go berserk
Sonam Kapoor flaunts her luxurious rainbow watch adorned with diamonds; can you guess its price?
China zoo promotes tiger urine to treat rheumatoid arthritis, sells it for Rs…
Mahakumbh 2025: Hours after first stampede, second incident occurs near Sangam Nose, saint claims 'conspiracy'
Who was Salwan Momika, Iraqi man shot dead in Sweden for burning Quran?
Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Digvijay Rathee get 'drunk' at Shilpa Shirodkar's house; Fans react: 'Kitni pee rakhi..'
Revised tax slabs, lower GST rates? Here's what to expect from budget 2025
Good news for Tata Group, THIS company becomes India's first to develop...
LPG prices, UPI Id Blocking, ATF rates: 5 major changes that will impact middle class from February 1, 2025
Rakesh Roshan finally reveals truth behind Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan's divorce: 'She is still...'
Navjot Singh Sidhu sheds 33 kg in 5 months, shares impressive weight loss journey
Watch: Virat Kohli fan breaches security, runs onto pitch to touch star batter’s feet during Ranji Trophy return
Meet actress who gave major flops in South, embraced motherhood at 23, then became pan-India sensation with..
Basant Panchami 2025: When is Vasant Panchami? Know the date, shubh muhurat, significance, rituals of Saraswati Puja
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance teams up with THIS former cricket star, set to launch...
Vantara partners with ACTP to reintroduce 41 extinct-in-the-wild Spix’s Macaws in Brazil
Meet billionaire's daughter, who graduated from Stanford, later became successful businesswoman, Isha Ambani is her...
Sridhar Vembu to join politics? Tech tycoon reacts to rumours: 'I burst out laughing...'
SL vs AUS 1st Test: Usman Khawaja shatters Sachin Tendulkar's 15-year-old record with double-century against Sri Lanka
Virat Kohli's lunch menu during Ranji Trophy comeback revealed: 'India stalwart to eat....'
Moscow City, India in talks for group visa-free travel: Here's what we know so far
Poonam Pandey seeks redemption with Maha Kumbh dip, says 'sab paap dhul gaye mere'
Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna to share screen space once again? Sikandar co-stars to reunite for...
Scaling Sustainable Food Tech: A roadmap for startups in the CPG sector by Mohan Valluri
Meet India's richest IAS officer, IIT grad who once got into trouble over sunglasses, took only Rs 1 as salary, he is...
Meet Monalisa, the viral Mahakumbh girl who has signed a film with...
Meet actor who started as background dancer, first salary was just Rs 75, is now a superstar, his net worth is Rs..
Supriya Sule's BIG statement on Guillain-Barre Syndrome outbreak in Pune: 'Current situation is all because of...'
Meet actress who made debut with Hrithik Roshan, quit Bollywood after debut film flopped, is now gearing up for...
PM Kisan 19th Installment expected soon, know how to check beneficiary status
Kripa Patel shares her insights on role of AI in public health and her contributions to CDC Foundation
Good news for passengers travelling by Namo Bharat train, you can now get 10 per cent discount by using...
Sherlyn Chopra adopts a daughter? Actress seen carrying babygirl, says 'mera sapna...'
Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra's Sholay, made for Rs 3 crore in 1975, would cost Rs... to make in 2025
Maha Kumbh 2025: VVIP passes cancelled, ban on vehicle entry till Feb 4, know major changes after stampede
Regina Cassandra REVEALS Bollywood was 'snooty' towards South stars: 'Now they don’t have a choice...'
'Till further instructions please...': J-K authorities warn against spring water use in Ganderbal, Srinagar due to...
THIS mountain has been granted same legal rights, duties, protections as a person, reason is...