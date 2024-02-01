Budget 2024: What is a vote on account? Know how is it different from Interim Budget

Twitter
Headlines

Nothing confirms name of upcoming phone, ‘clear upgrade’ from Nothing Phone (1), to get features from…

Margot Robbie breaks silence on not being nominated for Best Actress for Barbie at Oscars: 'There’s no way...'

'Guarantee of strengthening the foundation': PM Modi praises FM Nirmala Sitharaman for Budget 2024

Azim Premji's Wipro likely to cut hundreds of jobs to improve margins

Budget 2024: This country gets maximum grants and loans from India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Margot Robbie breaks silence on not being nominated for Best Actress for Barbie at Oscars: 'There’s no way...'

'Guarantee of strengthening the foundation': PM Modi praises FM Nirmala Sitharaman for Budget 2024

Budget 2024: This country gets maximum grants and loans from India

Difference between panic attack and anxiety

10 reasons why you should add mushrooms to your daily diet

Indian batters with more Test centuries than Virat Kohli

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Margot Robbie breaks silence on not being nominated for Best Actress for Barbie at Oscars: 'There’s no way...'

Meet superstar who got chance to work in Bollywood on Dilip Kumar's film set, created world record, sold house for...

In pics: Bobby Deol performs viral Jamal Kudu step, Sunny Deol, Abhay Deol pose together at their niece's wedding

HomeIndia

India

Budget 2024: What is a vote on account? Know how is it different from Interim Budget

When the national elections happen, the government does not present a full budget. Instead, it presents an interim budget. Additionally, the government requests a vote on account.

article-main

Shivam Verma

Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 01:01 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday presented the Narendra Modi government's last budget before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Notably, when the national elections happen, the government does not present a full budget. Instead, it presents an interim budget. Additionally, the government requests a vote on account, which means that it is leaving the full budget for the next elected government.

What is a vote on account?

Article 116 of the Indian Constitution outlines the concept of a vote on account, signifying an advanced allocation from the Consolidated Fund of India to meet short-term expenditure needs until the commencement ofthe new fiscal year. 

This Consolidated Fund, as defined in Article 266, serves as the repository for central government revenue, encompassing taxes, loan interest, and a share of state taxes. To access funds from this fund, an annual appropriation, sanctioned by law and approved during the Union Budget, is imperative.

The necessity for a vote on account arises during transitions between governments. Whether through the presentation of an interim budget or the pursuit of a vote on account, the outgoing government ensures that the upcoming government assumes responsibility for delivering the complete budget. Importantly, a vote on account has no bearing on the existing tax framework.

Constitutionally, government withdrawal from the Consolidated Fund demands prior authorisation through an appropriation bill passed during the Budget process. However, this legislative procedure can be time-consuming. As the new fiscal year commences on April 1, governmental expenditure necessitates approval, even if only for a single penny.

The vote on account process involves withdrawing funds from the Consolidated Fund, typically covering a two-month period. It is a procedural formality, exempt from debates. In instances where elections coincide with the initial months of a fiscal year, the government seeks a four-month vote on account. Essentially, it represents interim parliamentary consent for government spending.

Unlike a comprehensive Budget encompassing detailed expenditures, receipts, tax alterations, and policy outlines, a vote on account serves as a provisional green light for spending. During election years, the government, facing elections shortly into the fiscal year, prefers a vote on account over a full budget to avoid hindering the design of post-election budgets.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT Bombay graduate who left high paying job at Kirloskars to become a monk due to...

Viral video: This cute interaction between cow and toddler is melting hearts on internet, watch

Meet Saurabh Kumar, 30-year-old uncapped spinner picked for Indian Test squad against England, he is...

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani make last-minute wedding changes following PM Modi's lead, to tie knot on this date

Viral video: Man in crocodile costume touches reptile's leg, internet is shocked

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE