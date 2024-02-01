Budget 2024: Port connectivity, tourism infra projects to be initiated on Lakshadweep, other islands, says FM

Twitter
Headlines

Nothing confirms name of upcoming phone, ‘clear upgrade’ from Nothing Phone (1), to get features from…

Margot Robbie breaks silence on not being nominated for Best Actress for Barbie at Oscars: 'There’s no way...'

'Guarantee of strengthening the foundation': PM Modi praises FM Nirmala Sitharaman for Budget 2024

Azim Premji's Wipro likely to cut hundreds of jobs to improve margins

Budget 2024: This country gets maximum grants and loans from India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Margot Robbie breaks silence on not being nominated for Best Actress for Barbie at Oscars: 'There’s no way...'

'Guarantee of strengthening the foundation': PM Modi praises FM Nirmala Sitharaman for Budget 2024

Budget 2024: This country gets maximum grants and loans from India

Difference between panic attack and anxiety

10 reasons why you should add mushrooms to your daily diet

Indian batters with more Test centuries than Virat Kohli

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Margot Robbie breaks silence on not being nominated for Best Actress for Barbie at Oscars: 'There’s no way...'

Meet superstar who got chance to work in Bollywood on Dilip Kumar's film set, created world record, sold house for...

In pics: Bobby Deol performs viral Jamal Kudu step, Sunny Deol, Abhay Deol pose together at their niece's wedding

HomeIndia

India

Budget 2024: Port connectivity, tourism infra projects to be initiated on Lakshadweep, other islands, says FM

"To address the emerging fervour for domestic tourism, projects for port connectivity, tourism infrastructure and amenities will be taken up on our islands, including Lakshadweep. This will help in generating employment also," the Union minister said.

article-main

PTI

Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 01:38 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said projects for port connectivity, tourism infrastructure and amenities will be taken up "on our islands, including Lakshadweep" to address the "emerging fervour" for domestic tourism in the country.

While presenting the interim Union Budget, she also said "our economic strength has made the country an attractive destination for business and conference tourism".

The mention of Lakshadweep by the finance minister is significant because Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the island on January 4. He had tried snorkelling and said Lakshadweep has to be on the list of visit for those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them.

A row erupted on social media when a minister and some other leaders in the Maldives used derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Modi after he posted a video of him on a pristine beach in Lakshadweep.

Following this, several Indians and tour operators cancelled their plans to visit the Maldives, which has tilted towards China and away from India under its new President Mohamed Muizzu.

Sitharaman, in her budget speech, said the Indian middle class also now "aspires to travel and explore". Tourism, including spiritual tourism, has tremendous opportunities for local entrepreneurship, she added.

"States will be encouraged to take up comprehensive development of iconic tourist centres, branding and marketing them at global scale. A framework for rating of the centres based on quality of facilities and services will be established," the finance minister said.

Long-term interest-free loans will be provided to states for financing such development on matching basis, she added.

"To address the emerging fervour for domestic tourism, projects for port connectivity, tourism infrastructure and amenities will be taken up on our islands, including Lakshadweep. This will help in generating employment also," the Union minister said.

"The success of organising G-20 Summit meets at 60 places presented the diversity of India to global audience," Sitharaman said.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT Bombay graduate who left high paying job at Kirloskars to become a monk due to...

Viral video: This cute interaction between cow and toddler is melting hearts on internet, watch

Meet Saurabh Kumar, 30-year-old uncapped spinner picked for Indian Test squad against England, he is...

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani make last-minute wedding changes following PM Modi's lead, to tie knot on this date

Viral video: Man in crocodile costume touches reptile's leg, internet is shocked

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE