Budget 2023: Government to hire 38,800 teachers for Eklavya Model Residential Schools

The Central government will hire 38,800 teachers and support staff for Eklavya Model Residential Schools in the next three years, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her budget speech on Wednesday.

"In the next three years, the Centre will recruit 38,800 teachers and support staff for the 740 Eklavya Model Residential Schools, serving 3.5 lakh tribal students," she said.

The Finance Minister said that the government will also open 157 new nursing colleges. "One hundred and fifty-seven new nursing colleges will be established in co-location with the existing 157 medical colleges established since 2014," said Sitharaman.

Sitharaman said that the Centre will also launch the Pradhan Mantri PVTG Development Mission to improve the socio-economic condition of the particularly vulnerable tribal groups. She further said that an amount of Rs 15,000 crore will be made available to implement the Mission in the next three years.

"To improve socio-economic conditions of the particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs), Pradhan Mantri PVTG Development Mission will be launched. This will saturate PVTG families and habitations with basic facilities such as safe housing, clean drinking water and sanitation, improved access to education, health and nutrition, road and telecom connectivity, and sustainable livelihood opportunities. An amount of Rs 15,000 crore will be made available to implement the Mission in the next three years under the Development Action Plan for the Scheduled Tribes," she added.

The Finance Minister also announced PM Vishwa karma Kaushal Samman (PM VIKAS) for traditional artisans and craftspeople, who work with their hands using tools, have brought renown for India.

The art and handicraft created by them represent the true spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat. For the first time, a package of assistance for them has been conceptualized. The new scheme will enable them to improve the quality, scale and reach of their products, integrating them with the MSME value chain.

The components of the scheme will include not only financial support but also access to advanced skill training, knowledge of modern digital techniques and efficient green technologies, brand promotion, linkage with local and global markets, digital payments, and social security," said Sitharaman.

She said that this will greatly benefit the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs, women and people belonging to the weaker sections. Other highlights of the budget presented by the Union Finance Minister included big incentives under the new income tax regime.

The IT rebate limit in the new regime has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh and the new tax regime will be the default tax regime, the Finance Minister said. Capital expenditure outlay has been increased by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore, accounting for 3.3 per cent of the GDP.