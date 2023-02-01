Search icon
Budget 2023: BJP to launch nationwide campaign today to highlight budget's benefits

Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the country's annual today on February 1, 2023. Since it will be the final comprehensive budget before the 2024 elections, it has received a lot of attention.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 06:34 AM IST

Budget 2023: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch a 12-day countrywide campaign on February 1 to inform people about the upcoming Union Budget 2023-24 and the benefits it will bring.

"BJP will hold `Countrywide discussion on the budget`, from February 1 to February 12, and run a nationwide campaign to spread awareness measures that will be announced in the Union budget 2023-24 on Wednesday. National President JP Nadda has constituted a nine-member committee for the same," according to part insider.

For the following two weeks, BJP-led state chief ministers, state presidents, ministers, members of parliament, and members of the legislative assembly will organise conferences and public events around the nation to explain the advantages of the budget to the general population.

"Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi has been made the committee`s convenor. On February 4 and 5, ministers of the Government of India, national officials and economic experts will hold conferences on the budget at 50 important centres including the capitals of various states of the country", the source added.

The most important aspects of the budget will be discussed in conferences that will be held in each of the districts, and these discussions will extend down to the block level.

Also, READ: Union Budget 2023: What is Guillotine in Parliament? Know how it can make a government fall

Party insiders said that numerous prominent economists, including Yuva and Kishan morcha national president Sunil Bansal, have been appointed to this committee at the national level.

(With inputs from ANI)

