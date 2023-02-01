Budget 2023: BJP to launch nationwide campaign today to highlight budget's benefits

Representational Image

Budget 2023: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch a 12-day countrywide campaign on February 1 to inform people about the upcoming Union Budget 2023-24 and the benefits it will bring.

"BJP will hold `Countrywide discussion on the budget`, from February 1 to February 12, and run a nationwide campaign to spread awareness measures that will be announced in the Union budget 2023-24 on Wednesday. National President JP Nadda has constituted a nine-member committee for the same," according to part insider.

For the following two weeks, BJP-led state chief ministers, state presidents, ministers, members of parliament, and members of the legislative assembly will organise conferences and public events around the nation to explain the advantages of the budget to the general population.

"Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi has been made the committee`s convenor. On February 4 and 5, ministers of the Government of India, national officials and economic experts will hold conferences on the budget at 50 important centres including the capitals of various states of the country", the source added.

The most important aspects of the budget will be discussed in conferences that will be held in each of the districts, and these discussions will extend down to the block level.

Party insiders said that numerous prominent economists, including Yuva and Kishan morcha national president Sunil Bansal, have been appointed to this committee at the national level.

