Budget 2022: Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme extended till March 2023

Finance Minister said the draft DPRs for five river links have been finalised and the implementation of Ken-Betwa rivers linking will taken up.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Feb 01, 2022, 12:21 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday proposed to further extend the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) till March 2023, with an expanded guarantee cover of Rs 5 lakh crore. She also said the draft DPRs (detailed project report) for five river links have been finalised and the implementation of Ken-Betwa rivers linking with an estimated cost of Rs 44,605 crore will be taken up.

In her Budget Speech 2022-23, Sitharaman said Kisan drones for crop assessment, land records and spraying of insecticides are expected to drive a wave of technology in the agriculture sector. "ECLGS scheme to be extended till March 2023 and guarantee cover expanded by Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh crore," she said.

