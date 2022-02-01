Budget 2022: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal disappointed, says budget doesn’t support inflation

Terming the Union Budget 2022-23 "disappointing", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that it has nothing to ease the burden of common masses hit by the rising inflation amid Covid-19.



"People had high hopes from the Union Budget in Covid times. It has disappointed masses. The budget has nothing for the common people. It has nothing to ease the inflation," Kejriwal posted in Hindi on Twitter.



Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget this morning.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the budget, saying it would benefit all via "more investment, more infrastructure, more growth", but Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted it for its lack of provisions for the "salaried and middle class, the poor and deprived, youth, farmers and MSMEs".

After the Budget presentation, the PM said, “This budget brings in new hopes and opportunities for the people. It strengthens the economy; it's full of more infrastructure, more investment, more growth, and more jobs. There is also a new provision of green jobs; the budget ensures a bright future for youth."

The prime minister further added, “For the first time in the country, 'Parvat Mala' scheme is being kickstarted for regions like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, J&K, northeast. It'll facilitate a modern system of transportation and connectivity in hills. This will provide strength to border villages."

PM Modi also said that farmers will benefit greatly from this year’s budget, through the announcement of new schemes and MSP. He further said that the budget has the potential to double the income of farmers this year.