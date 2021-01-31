Budget 2021: Who was the man behind India's first-ever Budget?

James Wilson

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget 2021 tomorrow. The Budget Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance is responsible for producing the Union Budget. But, do you know who was the person to introduce the first-ever Budget?

Remembered as James Wilson, the popular economist introduced the first Budget of India in 1860. Wilson, Scotsman, was also the founder of the global giant Standard Chartered Bank and business magazine 'The Economist'.

Born in Hawick, a small border town in Scotland in 1805, Wilson first came to India on November 28, 1859, and he was appointed finance member in Viceroy Lord Canning's council in undivided India. The British government, which was ruling India at the time, was reeling under a huge financial crisis. Wilson's financial budget helped the British government review its expenditures.

Wilson also introduced the income tax act which was vehemently opposed by Zamindars and therefore, it gave birth to a huge controversy. In terms of ideology, he was a liberal and strong proponent of the policy of laissez-faire. He also argued against imperialism and stated that the colonies would still be valuable to the British government if they were independent.

"He [Wilson] introduced for the first time in India a financial budget framed upon the English model - inspired the public mind with fresh confidence - brought together the threads of finance which had been broken and scattered by a military and political convulsion - stimulated the operations of the Military Finance Commission to review the numerous branches of civil expenditure - reviewed the existing system of audit and account - besides discharging the multifarious duties devolving on a finance minister and a member of the general government," Sabyasachi Bhattacharya quotes Wilson's understudy and later successor, Sir Richard Temple, in the book 'Financial Foundations of the British Raj.