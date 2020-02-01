Budget 2020: Three prominent themes woven around 'Ease of Living' tenet

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that 'Ease of Living' is the central tenet of the Union Budget 2020-21.

“Our Prime Minister has laid before us Ease of Living as a goal to be achieved on behalf of all citizens,” Sitharaman said.

Keeping in mind the central tenet, Sitharaman said that the government will work towards taking the country forward in the avenues of health, education and other important avenues.

Moreover, she stressed that the tenet is woven around three prominent themes:

1. Aspirational India in which all sections of the society seek better standards of living, with access to health, education and better jobs. Its components are Agriculture Irrigation and Rural development; Wellness, Water & Sanitation; and Education & Skills.

2. Economic Development for all, indicated in the Prime Minister’s exhortation of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas”. This would entail pervasive economic reforms and yielding more space for the private sector to ensure higher productivity and greater efficiency. Three components of which are Industry, Commerce and Investment; Infrastructure; and the New Economy.

3. A Caring Society, based on Antyodaya, which is both humane and compassionate. Three components of which are Women & Child, Social Welfare; Culture and Tourism and Environment & Climate Change.

These three broad themes are held together by a corruption-free, policy-driven good governance and a clean and sound financial sector.

She also said that the Union Budget reflects the government 's effort to increase investment in Agriculture, Infrastructure, Social Sector, Education and Health.

Sitharaman presented the budget in a record speech of 160 minutes. She had cut short her Budget speech before she could finish her 13,331-word speech.

This was the longest Budget speech by any finance minister.