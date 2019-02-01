Budget 2019: It's campaigning material before general election, says Sharad Yadav

Mocking the budget as a manifesto of the ruling BJP, opposition leader Sharad Yadav claimed the government has announced a number of sops keeping the general election in mind and said people are not "foolish" as not to see through them.

Mocking the budget as a manifesto of the ruling BJP, opposition leader Sharad Yadav claimed the government has announced a number of sops keeping the general election in mind and said people are not "foolish" as not to see through them.

Terming Finance Minister Piyush Goyal's mention of government's achievements in his speech as "bulls**t", he said in a statement, "The achievements as mentioned in the budget speech are bulls**t as nowhere has any poor person benefitted from the government's schemes. The ruling party is very good at making false statements." It is ridiculous that the government has presented a full budget and not the interim budget as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, questioning who will fulfil these promises when its tenure ends in May.

"This budget is just like a party's manifesto and campaigning material before general election," Yadav said.

He claimed that he has been told only 89 lakh houses have been built for the poor under the government's housing scheme but Goyal put their numbers at 1.52 crore.

"No mention has been made in the budget speech about the promises made by the ruling party in 2014 such as creating 10 crore jobs to youth in five years," he said.