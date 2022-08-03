Headlines

BSP supremo Mayawati announces her support for NDA's pick Jagdeep Dhankhar in VP election

The election for Vice President will take place on August 6.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 04:27 PM IST

Mayawati, the chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), has announced that her party will back the NDA's Vice-Presidential nominee Jagdeep Dhankhar in the election.

"It is well known that due to the lack of consensus between the government and the opposition in the election for the post of the president, the country`s highest post, the election for it was finally held. Now, due to the same situation, the election for the post of Vice-President is also going to be held on 6th August," Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

 

"In view of the larger public interest and its own movement, the BSP has decided to extend its support to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar in the election for the post of Vice President, which I am also formally announcing today," she added.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has named Jagdeep Dhankhar as their vice-presidential candidate, while opposing parties have chosen Margaret Alva.

Dhankhar, who was in the Janata Dal and the Congress before joining the BJP, distinguished himself as a lawyer in the Rajasthan High Court and then in the Supreme Court, while Alva has had a more vast legislative experience.

She has been a four-term Rajya Sabha MP and was governor of Uttarakhand and Rajasthan when the Congress-led UPA was in power at the Centre. She was also a minister in the governments headed by Rajiv Gandhi and P V Narasimha Rao.

Dhankhar, also a former MLA, was a minister in the short-lived Chandra Shekhar government and was appointed West Bengal governor in July 2019 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power again.

The election for Vice President will take place on August 6.

READ| Margaret Alva vs Jagdeep Dhankhar: Know who is backing who in Vice Presidential elections 2022

