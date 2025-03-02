Explaining the decision, Mayawati recalled Kanshi Ram’s principle that while family members could work in the party, any misuse of their position would not be tolerated

In a major leadership change, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has removed Akash Anand from all party positions. The decision was announced on Sunday after a key party meeting. To strengthen the party’s structure, BSP appointed Anand Kumar, Akash Anand’s father and the party’s general secretary, along with Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam, as new national coordinators.

BSP chief Mayawati emphasised that the progress of the Bahujan community in Uttar Pradesh is essential for the overall development of the country. She also confirmed plans for celebrating the birth anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram, reaffirming the party’s commitment to his ideology.

BSP chief Mayawati removes Akash Anand from all the posts of the party. Anand Kumar and Ramji Gautam have been made the National Coordinators of the party



Explaining the decision, Mayawati recalled Kanshi Ram’s principle that while family members could work in the party, any misuse of their position would not be tolerated. She linked Akash Anand’s removal to the expulsion of Ashok Siddharth, his father-in-law, from the party.

Mayawati accused Siddharth of creating divisions within the BSP and weakening its structure.

To ensure stability, Mayawati announced that Anand Kumar, who has been a loyal leader, will now take on a more prominent role in the party. Ramji Gautam will also help strengthen the BSP’s organisation.