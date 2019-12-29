BSP chief Mayawati suspends Madhya Pradesh MLA for supporting citizenship law

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday suspended party's Madhya Pradesh MLA Ramabai Parihar for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Parihar on Saturday came out in support of the controversial law at an event in her assembly constituency Patharia in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district.

Union Minister Prahlad Patel was also present at the event when she said, "I congratulate (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi, Prahlad Patel and Amit Shah for the smooth passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). It's a great decision which should have been taken much before... but it seems those in power the past weren't competent of taking such a decision. I and my family support the CAA."

Mayawati took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that Parihar was being suspended from the party.

"BSP is a disciplined party and immediate action is taken against MP/MLA who breaks the discipline. In that order, BSP MLA Ramabai Parihar from Patheria in MP has been suspended from the party for supporting CAA. She also banned from participating in the party program," the BSP chief tweeted.

"BSP was the first to oppose it by calling it divisive and unconstitutional, it voted against it in Parliament and also submitted a memorandum to the President about its withdrawal. Nonetheless, MLA Parihar supported the CAA. In the past as well, she had been warned for going against the party line," she said in another tweet.

The BSP has two MLAs in 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly and supports the Congress' Kamal Nath government. The government also has support of one MLA from Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and four independents.