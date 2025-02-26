INDIA
The intruder was subsequently shot dead, and his identity is being ascertained, the officials said. A spokesperson of the BSF, Jammu frontier, said a strong protest will be lodged with Pakistan Rangers over the incident.
A Pakistani intruder was shot dead early Wednesday morning by BSF troops along the international border at Pathankot in Punjab, officials said. Border Security Force (BSF) personnel noticed some suspicious movement in the Border Outpost Tashpatan area along the IB. Despite being challenged by the BSF troops, the intruder did not stop after crossing over onto this side, they said.
The BSF guards the India-Pakistan international border, including a 553-km stretch in Punjab.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)
