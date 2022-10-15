BSF spots Pakistani drone at border village in Punjab, finds Pak-made brick in blue packet

Drone (Representational)

The Border Security Force on Saturday round a Pakistan-made brick wrapped in a blue package near the international border in Pakistan's Ferozepur district. The search operation was launched after the force spotted a Pakistani drone in the Mastagar village of the border district.

The Punjab Police and BSF then launched a search operation where they found the brick. It isn't clear what the brick was and why was it dropped.

The security forces have been carrying out a search operation.

This comes a day after the BSF shot down a Pakistani drone.

On Friday, BSF shot down a drone in Punjab's Gurdaspur.

The drone was spotted by those on patrol duty at 4.35 am.

"Brave jawans of BSF spotted a drone coming from Pakistan side. As soon as it entered India, jawans fired 17 rounds of bullets at it. One of the blades of the drone was damaged. The entire area is being searched. The drone will be analysed," said BSF DIG, Gurdaspur, Prabhakar Joshi, told ANI.

Over the last nine months, Indian security forces have detected illegal entry of Pakistani drones 191 times.

Of the 191 drones observed, 171 entered into Indian territory through the India-Pakistan border along the Punjab sector while 20 were seen in the Jammu sector.