BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder on Jammu border

An intruder from Pakistan was shot dead by the Border Security Force on the international border in the Ramgarh area of Jammu`s Samba district.

According to top sources in BSF quoted by news agency ANI, the incident took place on Tuesday at about 3:55 pm and the intruder was found moving aggressively towards wild growth (sarkanda) while approaching the border fence from the direction of Pakistan`s village Lehri Kalan.

Sources said the intruder "repeatedly ignored warnings by the BSF, he was shot dead near Malluchak post of the BSF in Ramgarh sub-sector".

The BSF personnel recovered Rs 200 in Pakistani currency ( 1 fifty rupee note, 3 twenty rupee notes and 9 ten-rupee notes).

It is suspected that the Pakistani national was not mentally sound. His body has been handed over to Ramgarh Police Station for a post mortem.

The incident comes weeks after both India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) on February 25, after a meeting of the Directors General of Military Operations of the two countries.

(With ANI inputs)