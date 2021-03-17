BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder on Jammu border

Headlines

‘Victory of truth’: How Congress leaders hailed Rahul Gandhi’s return to Parliament

This actress earned more money than Rajinikanth for a film, not Aishwarya, Priyanka, Samantha, Nayanthara, Deepika

Meet Tanveer Sangha, son of Indian taxi driver who will play for Australia in ODI World Cup

This Bhopal man graduated from IIT and IIM, rejected high-paying jobs to follow Vivekanand footsteps, runs a free school

Explained: Why cheetahs brought to India’s Kuno National Park are dying? Mystery of 9 deaths decoded

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Tanveer Sangha, son of Indian taxi driver who will play for Australia in ODI World Cup

Gal Gadot says she felt 'connected' with Alia Bhatt from the first time they met: 'She's my buddy, my sister'

DNA Ed-Master: Why an Entrepreneurial Mindset is important for students

8 must-watch Bollywood romantic films with heartbreaking endings

10 high protein muscle-building foods

Indian cricketers who own private jets

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Gal Gadot says she felt 'connected' with Alia Bhatt from the first time they met: 'She's my buddy, my sister'

Cast of Prabhas-starrer Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire barred from interviews ahead of trailer launch, know why

Maaveeran OTT release: When, where to watch Sivakarthikeyan-starrer superhero film

HomeIndia

India

BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder on Jammu border

The intruder "repeatedly ignored warnings by the BSF, he was shot dead near Malluchak post of the BSF in Ramgarh sub-sector".

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 17, 2021, 09:27 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

An intruder from Pakistan was shot dead by the Border Security Force on the international border in the Ramgarh area of Jammu`s Samba district.

According to top sources in BSF quoted by news agency ANI, the incident took place on Tuesday at about 3:55 pm and the intruder was found moving aggressively towards wild growth (sarkanda) while approaching the border fence from the direction of Pakistan`s village Lehri Kalan.

Sources said the intruder "repeatedly ignored warnings by the BSF, he was shot dead near Malluchak post of the BSF in Ramgarh sub-sector".

The BSF personnel recovered Rs 200 in Pakistani currency ( 1 fifty rupee note, 3 twenty rupee notes and 9 ten-rupee notes).

It is suspected that the Pakistani national was not mentally sound. His body has been handed over to Ramgarh Police Station for a post mortem.

The incident comes weeks after both India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) on February 25, after a meeting of the Directors General of Military Operations of the two countries. 

(With ANI inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Why only Elvish Yadav or Abhishek Malhan deserve to win | Opinion

UPSC recruitment 2023: Last date soon to apply for 56 Scientist, AO, SAO and other posts at upsconline.nic.in

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan bashes Abhishek Malhan for 'acting arrogant', calling himself 'deserving winner' of show

Haryana violence: Curfew to be lifted for 4 hours in Nuh on Monday

Hariyali Teej 2023 date, time: Significance, rituals of the auspicious festival

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE