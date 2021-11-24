Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, discusses BSF jurisdiction, COVID-19 vaccination

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded rolling back of the Centre's decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction in the state. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo also discussed several issues related to West Bengal.

Mamta Banerjee said that during the meeting with PM Modi, there was a discussion on BSF and I said that the federal structure is necessary.

"I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today over a number of state-related issues. We also spoke on the BSF's jurisdiction extension issue and demanded that this decision be withdrawn," Banerjee told reporters in Delhi

She said that you take care of the border, the state will help you, but the federal structure is not to be spoiled and the central government should withdraw this law. She also said that there is a need to strengthen the federal structure, adding that Bengal has to get money from the Center and talks have been held with the PM regarding this issue as well.

Notably, the BSF, which was only empowered to take action up to 15 kilometres in the states of Punjab, West Bengal, and Assam, has now been authorised to extend its jurisdiction up to 50 km without any hurdle or permission either from central or state governments.

Giving information about their meeting, Mamata Banerjee said she discussed the situation of coronavirus and also demanded to take the vaccination to the state without any delay. She said that whatever may be the political differences between the State and the Centre, it should not affect the relationship between the two. She said that we have also told Modiji about the violence in Tripura and our leader Sayani Ghosh has been sued there.

Talking about the UP elections, Mamata Banerjee said that if Akhilesh Yadav says, then we are ready to help him. Also, while giving information about the further program, she told that she will visit Mumbai from November 30 to December 1, where she is to meet with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar.