BSF opens India's 1st drone warfare school to meet evolving border threats post Op Sindoor, it is located in...

It is expected to focus on research in drone design, weaponisation, jamming systems, and integration of artificial intelligence in modern warfare applications.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 08:42 PM IST

BSF opens India's 1st drone warfare school to meet evolving border threats post Op Sindoor, it is located in...
Photo: ANI
    Border Security Force (BSF)-run Rustamji Institute of Technology (RJIT) in Madhya Pradesh's Tekanpur has established School of Drone Warfare, a drone lab advancing drone technology and defence preparedness with the help of its students on par with the technology being used in this sector by China, Turkey and Israel following Operation Sindoor. The initiative follows lessons learned from Operation Sindoor, where the need to match global standards in drone warfare became evident.

    Officials said the facility will enable students to work on cutting-edge projects in line with technological advancements being made by countries such as China, Turkey, and Israel. The lab is expected to focus on research in drone design, weaponisation, jamming systems, and integration of artificial intelligence in modern warfare applications.

    RJIT's growing role in advancing drone technology

    Prashant Jain, Principal of the Rustamji Institute of Technology (RJIT), highlighted the institute's growing role in advancing drone technology and defence preparedness during an interaction this week.

    "RJIT was established for a noble cause after the Kargil War, and it remains unique as it is run by the Border Security Force (BSF). In fact, 50% of our seats are reserved for wards of BSF and other CAPFs. Under the leadership of ADG Dr Shamsher Singh, the institute recently inaugurated its own drone laboratory," Jain said.

    "The move comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor, which underscored the gaps in India's drone preparedness compared to countries such as China, Turkey and Israel. The nature of warfare has changed. It is no longer limited to infantry; technology now dominates the battlefield. The Russia-Ukraine war has shown us that drones are central to modern combat, from surveillance to precision strikes, supported by radar and jamming systems," he explained.

    BSF's first engineering college

    RJIT is the first engineering college in India established by the BSF. Due to the bulk deployment of BSF personnel in far-flung border areas, militancy and Naxal-affected areas, the majority of the force personnel stay separated from their families and are unable to provide proper education to their wards.

    RJIT was established to provide an opportunity for children of BSF and other Central Armed Police Forces personnel, as well as civilians, to acquire quality technical education. This institute was inaugurated on October 2, 1999, by Padma Vibhushan K F Rustamji himself.

    (With inputs from ANI)

