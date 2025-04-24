A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, who accidentally crossed the Indo-Pak border located in Punjab's Firozpur district, has been caught by Pak rangers.

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, who accidentally crossed the Indo-Pak border located in Punjab's Firozpur district, has been detained by Pak rangers on Thursday, i.e., April 24. This comes amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan following the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam which claimed 26 lives.

As per media reports, a flag meeting was held between the BSF and Pak rangers on Wednesday night, i.e., April 23, where the Indian army demanded the return of its Jawan - a request turned down by its Pakistani counterpart. Meanwhile, another flag meeting is scheduled to be held between the two forces today.

On April 22, i.e., Tuesday, terrorists opened fire at tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam district, killing 25 Indian nationals and one from Nepal. Among the deceased victims were tourists from across the country as well as a local. India strongly condemned the massacre and vowed to bring the terrorists and their backers to justice.

After the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting held on Wednesday, several key decisions were announced including the suspension of Indus water treaty, suspension of visa services for Pak nationals, expulsion of Pak advisors and shutting Attari-Wagah border.

Moreover, leaders from around the world strongly criticised the terror attack, expressing condolences towards the families of the departed souls.