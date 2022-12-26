Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat for protesting against daughter's obscene video, 7 held

Gujarat: All seven accused have been sent to judicial custody.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 08:59 PM IST

BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat for protesting against daughter's obscene video, 7 held
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat for protesting against daughter's obscene video, 7 held (Representational photo)

A court in Gujarat`s Kheda on Monday sent seven accused of attacking and murdering a BSF trooper and injuring his son on Saturday night to judicial custody.

On Saturday night, BSF jawan Melaji Vaghela, his wife Manjulaben, their son Navdeep and nephew Chirag had gone to Vanipur village in Chaklasi taluka of Kheda to scold Sailesh alias Sunil Jadav for circulating a video clip with Vaghela`s minor daughter. They also wanted Jadav to delete the video clip.

When they reached Jadav`s house, his father and six other members of the family attacked Vaghela and his son on their heads with a stick and sickle and Manjulaben too had suffered injuries, Manjulaben said in her complaint.

READ | COVID-19: Shops, restaurants, factories, offices shut, BF7 cripples China's economy

After all the accused fled, Manjulaben called her nephew and second son, who called ambulance and rushed the injured Vaghela and his son to Nadiad government hospital, where doctors declared the BSF trooper dead and Navdeep was referred to Ahmedabad government hospital.

A case was registered against Dinesh Jadav, Arvind Jadav, Chhababhai Jadav, Sachin Jadav, Bhavesh Jadav and Kailashben Jadav for murder, attempt to murder, unlawful assembly, unlawful assembly with comment intent to commit offence, rioting and armed deadly weapon.

Investigation officer JS Champavat and his team arrested all seven on Sunday evening and were produced them before the court on Monday, where all were sent to judicial custody, said a Chaklasi police station officer.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Bhediya star Kriti Sanon looks unrecognisable in old photos, actress' early years will leave you stunned
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Flora Saini looks sizzling hot in bold outfits
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | Makers announce 7 new cast members for Season 2
Pushpa The Rise: As Allu Arjun starrer completes a year, here are 5 dialogues that gained cult status
Hansika Motwani grooves at mehandi ceremony with Sohael Kathuriya, photos from pre-wedding festivities go viral
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: 90 sheep, 8 vultures die after being hit by trains in Balrampur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.