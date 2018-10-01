BSF jawan kills colleague at Ghaziabad camp

A BSF jawan Monday allegedly shot dead his colleague at a camp in Ghaziabad, officials said.

Constable Ajit fatally shot his batchmate Jagpreet from his INSAS rifle at about 6 am at a temporary camp on the Link road area in Ghaziabad.

Both the jawans belong to the 95th battalion of the Border Security Force based in Gurgaon and were deployed as part of a unit to aid the Ghaziabad Police in law and order duties, they said.

The exact reason as to why and how the alleged fratricide incident took place is being ascertained even as the Border Security Force has ordered an inquiry into the incident, they said.

It is suspected that the two jawans, who joined the paramilitary force in 2012, had an argument in the morning after which Ajit allegedly pulled the trigger, the officials added.

Senior officials of the BSF and police have reached the spot and a probe is on, they added.