BSF foils major intrusion attempt by Pakistan on Rajasthan border

BSF personnels patrolling border

On the 14th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the Border Security Force (BSF) prevented a Pakistani infiltration into the Srikaranpur border sector in Rajasthan.

The Border Security Force (BSF) said the invader, 39-year-old Safdar Hussain from Pakistan's Bahawalnagar area, was shot in the lower body after ignoring a warning from a sentry. Later, following interrogation, the invader was turned over to the Pakistan Rangers.

"Alert #BSF troops foiled Pak intruder`s attempt in #Srikaranpur border area on 26 Nov afternoon. Safdar Hussain (39), R/o Izafi Basti Chak 46 Fateh, Dist Bahawalnagar was shot below the waist, on defying caution by Sentry; given first aid, after questioning handed over to Pak Rangers," the Border Security Force tweeted on Saturday.

Before dawn on Saturday, security personnel stationed at Daoke Border Outpost (BoP) in the Amritsar sector on the India-Pakistan international border shot down a drone using six rounds from their INSAS rifles after hearing the sound of a suspected flying object coming from the Pakistani side at around 9:05 p.m.

As time went on, the drone's identity was revealed to be that of a downed DJI Matrice 300RTK Quadcopter, manufactured in China. It was also discovered that the drone was equipped with a number of cameras.

"The drone will be sent to the BSF Francis unit after investigation," BSF Commandant Jasbir Singh said.

Three drones have been destroyed by the Border Security Force (BSF) in the Amritsar region in the last two months.

The Border Security Force (BSF) reports that as of the month of July this year, 107 foreign drones have been sighted within Indian territory. This is an increase from the 97 drones reported in the same period last year. In the previous year, 64 were recorded in Punjab, 31 in Jammu, and 2 were seen across the Line of Control. Since the beginning of the year, there have been 107 similar occurrences, 14 of which have occurred in Jammu and 14 in the Punjab region.

BSF fired down one drone in the Ferozpur area in 2021; this year, they shot down seven drones and collected a large amount of illegal drugs. The BSF guards 198 kilometres of the India-Pakistani border in the Jammu area, while the overall length of Punjab's border with Pakistan is 553.