BSF foils cattle smuggling bid at Indo-Bangla border

On the intervening night of July 12-13, alert troops of BSF South Bengal Frontier prevented the smuggling of as many as 96 cattle.

Pooja Mehta

Updated: Jul 14, 2019, 03:45 AM IST

The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a cattle smuggling bid on the Indo-Bangla border on Saturday.

On the intervening night of July 12-13, alert troops of BSF South Bengal Frontier prevented the smuggling of as many as 96 cattle.

The cattle smugglers from Bangladesh assisted by their Indian accomplices attempted to smuggle the cattle through different locations in Bangladesh bordering districts of Malda, Murshidabad and North 24 Parganas.

“Acting on a tip-off, the troops of BSF challenged the smugglers who were equipped with country-made bombs, axes, sticks, sickles and high beam torches. On interception, criminals tried to attack them.

In return, the troops resorted to firing and fired four rounds of Pump Action Guns (non-lethal) to disperse them and to thwart the smuggling of cattle,” said a senior official of BSF South Bengal Frontier.

However, the smugglers managed to flee leaving behind the cattle. The cattle was seized and handed over to local police for further disposal of the case.

Just three days back, a BSF jawan was seriously injured after smugglers attacked him while he tried to foil a cattle smuggling bid.

As many as 25 cattle smugglers encircled the BSF Constable Anisur Rehman who was on duty that time. Smugglers lobbed one powerful country-made bombs at Rehman which went off right next to him, resulting in several splinters getting lodged in his body.

Rehman’s liver, lungs and stomach were seriously injured.

