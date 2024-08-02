Twitter
India

BSF DG Nitin Agarwal, special DG Yogesh Khurania's tenure cut short; repatriated to state cadres

Agrawal had taken charge as the Border Security Force chief in June last year. Khurania, as the special DG (West), was heading the formation of the force along the Pakistan border.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 02, 2024, 11:12 PM IST

BSF DG Nitin Agarwal, special DG Yogesh Khurania's tenure cut short; repatriated to state cadres
The Centre on Friday removed BSF Director General (DG) Nitin Agrawal and his deputy Special DG (West) Y B Khurania, sending them back to their respective state cadres with immediate effect, according to a government order.

Agrawal is a 1989-batch Kerala cadre officer, while Khurania belongs to the 1990-batch of the Odisha cadre.

Agrawal had taken charge as the Border Security Force chief in June last year. Khurania, as the special DG (West), was heading the formation of the force along the Pakistan border.

Separate orders issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) conveyed they were being “prematurely” repatriated with “immediate effect.” The about 2.65-lakh personnel strong BSF guards Indian borders with Pakistan on the west and Bangladesh on the east.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

