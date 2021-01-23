Headlines

BSF detects 30 feet deep tunnel in Jammu as part of anti-tunnelling drive

The new tunnel is found in the same area where the BSF troops had foiled an attempt to infiltrate the Indian territory earlier in November 2019.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 23, 2021, 03:24 PM IST

The Border Security Force (BSF) has detected a tunnel in Pansar in the Kathua district of Jammu today morning (January 23). The tunnel found by the BSF is 150 metres long and 30 feet deep, as per the information released by the BSF in its press release.

The search for these tunnels is a part of BSF's anti-tunnelling drive in the region. This tunnel has been found between Border Post number 14 and 15. The Border Posts on the Pakistan side are Abhiyal Dogra and Kingre-de-kothe in the Sakargarh district.

"On specific intelligence inputs BSF detects another tunnel in the area of Pansar, Jammu in the series of anti tunnelling drive in the wee hours of today. The tunnel has been detected between BP number 14 and 15. Pakistan BOPs are Abhiyal Dogra and Kingre-de-kothe (Distt Sakargarh)," said BSF in its release.

"The tunnel is approx 150 Mtrs long and 30 Ft deep. BSF troops dug it out during their continued and persistent effort," it added.

The new tunnel is found in the same area where the BSF troops had foiled an attempt to infiltrate into the Indian territory earlier in November 2019.

"It is pertinent to mention here that BSF had shot down a Pakistani Hexacopter carrying a load of weapons & ammunition in June 2020 in the same area. BSF troops had also foiled an infiltration bid in the same area in Nov 2019 wherein BSF troops had fired upon the party trying to infiltrate into India," said the press release by the BSF.

It is to be noted that this is the fourth such tunnel detected in the region in the last six months, according to the BSF.

"The tunnel detected today is the 4th one detected in the last 6 months in the Samba, Hiranagar & Kathua area and the 10th overall in Jammu Region," it added.

