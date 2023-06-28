BSF Constable Recruitment Exam: UP man poses as candidate, arrested

BSF Constable exam | Photo: PTI

A fake candidate was arrested while appearing for the physical test for a BSF constable recruitment exam being held in Bhondsi, police said on Wednesday. According to police, the Border Security Force officials caught the imposter when he appeared for the recruitment exam being held on the BSF 95 battalion campus.

The imposter is a resident of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh. After the arrest, the accused was handed over to Bhondsi Police which booked him.

A similar incident of a man faking to be a candidate during a recruitment exam reported that was conducted on June 10. That man too was exposed and arrested.

The accused, Aakash Kumar, was exposed when his biometric fingerprints did not match those of the genuine applicant, whose name was Gaurav, said police spokesperson Subhash Boken.

(With inputs from PTI)