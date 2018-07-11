BSF chopper carrying CRPF top brass makes emergency landing in Bihar

A BSF chopper carrying top CRPF officials deployed in anti-Naxal operations made an emergency landing in Aurangabad district of Bihar today after developing a technical problem and all on board were safe, officials said.

The military camouflage painted Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) 'Dhruv' landed safely at about 11:55 PM at a an open field in Uphara area of the Left Wing Extremism affected district, they said.

CRPF's Additional Director General (central zone) Kuldiep Singh, Inspector General (Bihar Sector) Charu Sinha, a Commanding Officer and few local police officials were on-board the helicopter, they said.

They were enroute to a camp of the CoBRA battalion in Barachatti in Gaya for a review meeting when the incident took place, they said.

The CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) is an elite jungle warfare unit of the CRPF.

"The chopper developed some technical snag and hence made an emergency landing," an official said, adding all occupants were safe and there was no damage to the aircraft.

All the officials are part of the anti-Naxal operations grid of the Central Reserve Police Force deployed in various Maoist violence affected states and ADG Singh is the chief of this formation, they said.