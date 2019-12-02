BSF Bharat Darshan tour: 82 children from Kashmir to meet scientists from ISRO

In what comes as an uplifting piece of news, children from Kashmir will now have a chance to be exposed to cutting-edge space research at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

As part of the Bharat Darshan initiative organised by the Border Security Force (BSF), 82 children from Kashmir, survivors of a brutal time, will embark on a tour of India and also come meet scientists of ISRO in Bengaluru. The initiative was organized by the BSF to provide exasperation to students in the border districts of Kashmir. These children, in addition to meeting ISRO scientists and technicians, will also meet several other eminent personalities in New Delhi and southern India.

At the BSF headquarters in Srinagar's Humhuma colony, 82 bright faces were seen teeming with joy, kids who will be leaving the valley for the first time in their lives and see the country how it exists. The students come from various border districts of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) like Baramulla, Kupwara, Handwara and Bandipora.

One of the students exclaimed with a passion that not only did he not have a chance to leave the valley before this, but also he will be having another much-anticipated experience. "For the first time, I am going to ride a ship!" the kid said excitedly. The children will also be having a tour of famous historical places in Delhi, Agra, Bengaluru etc. It is expected to be a markedly different experience for them.

Another student, Sukhdeep Singh, with nothing short of enthusiasm, said, "I am excited to be meeting the ISRO scientists. All in all, I hope to learn a lot from this tour!"

According to the Inspector-General (IG) of BSF's Kashmir range, Ajmal Singh, the tour has been organised exclusively for students from J&K's border areas, who do not know much about their country yet, adding that the students will be able to see how educational authorities in other parts of the country function. Singh said that this will enable these students to see and learn the things that they have only yet been studying in books and it will widen their horizons and worldview.

So far, as many as 1,078 students from Kashmir have been taken on the Bharat Darshan tour by the BSF and the initiative has been planned for a long-run.