Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

BSF arrests Pakistani intruder along International Border in Jammu

The intruder was shot at and injured, but he managed to crawl back to the Pakistani side.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 09:55 AM IST

BSF arrests Pakistani intruder along International Border in Jammu
File Photo

A Pakistani intruder was arrested along the International Border here by the Border Security Force (BSF) in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

BSF personnel picked up on the movement of Mohd Shabad (45), a resident of Sialkot, while he was trying to sneak into the Arnia sector from across the border, they said. They fired a few warning shots and took the man into custody, the officials said, adding that no incriminating material was found in his possession.

READ | Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Know weather forecast, conditions expected on D-day in Delhi, Noida

On August 25, the BSF foiled a major smuggling attempt when its troops seized eight kg of suspected heroin from a Pakistani intruder along the IB in Samba district.

The intruder was shot at and injured, but he managed to crawl back to the Pakistani side.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Last date soon to apply for 1033 Executive Assistant posts at upenergy.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.