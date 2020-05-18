BSEB Class 10 result: Bihar Board Matric results to be declared this week at onlinebseb.in, check details here

The Bihar Board class 10th result is expected to be declared this week as the evaluation answer sheets has been completed and the result has been prepared. According to Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), the 10th result is expected any time this week. While no official date has been announced yet, reports suggested that the result can be declared this week

The BSEB Matric result 2020 result will be released by the board on its official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and would be made available on onlinebseb.in as well.

Third party websites like indiaresults.com and examresults.net will also host the result.

The Bihar Board Class 10th exams were held in February. Over 15 lakh students had appeared for Bihar Board Class 10th exam this year.

The Board has already declared the Class 12th result.

In 2019, BSEB 10th results were declared on April 6 but this year's evaluation process was delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown announced on March 24. However, as rules were relaxed, the evaluation process began and was completed earlier this month.

According to reports, the compilation of marks has been completed and the BSEB is now preparing the list of toppers. The BSEB will interview the toppers first, likely over the phone or through video call, and after the completion of the process, a final list of toppers will be prepared.

The interview and physical verification process of the Bihar Board is to stop the repetition of 2017 topper scam when toppers failed to give answers when asked about the questions from their syllabus.

After final toppers list os prepared and verified, the board results will be declared this week.

How to check BSEB class 10 results:

Students can check Bihar Board Class 10 result by logging on to the official website of the board, entering the Roll No and other details on the result page. The result will be shown on the screen which can be downloaded. Students are advised to download their result page for future reference.