BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2021 date and time: Latest updates every students need to know

Lakhs of students in Bihar are eagerly waiting for the declaration of Bihar Board 10th Result 2021. It is expected that the BSEB would announce Bihar Board 10th result after the Holi holidays, i.e, the first week of April. It is to be noted that the BSEB is yet to make any official announcement in this regard.

Students who sat in Bihar Board 10th exams 2021 should monitor the official websites of BSEB — bsebonline.in, biharboardonline.com, and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board Matric Result 2021: Latest updates every student need to know

- Once declared, candidates will be able to check their results on the board’s official websites-bsebonline.in, biharboardonline.com, and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

- The matric exams were conducted by BSEB from February 17 to 24 across 1525 exam centres in 38 different districts of Bihar.

- Of the total candidates who appeared for Bihar Board Class 10 exam 2021, 8,37,803 were girls and 8,46,663 were boys.

- In 2020, the results for Bihar Board 10th Result were declared on May 26, 2020. Himanshu Raj of Janta High School, Rohtas, had topped in the Class 10 examination of Bihar Board 2020 with 96.20 per cent.

Here's how to check BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 online

- Visit the official website of the Bihar Board – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in- Click on the Bihar Board result link on homepage- Enter your roll number, roll code and registration number- Click Submit- Your result will be displayed on your screen- Download the result and take a print out for future reference.