BSEB 2024: Bihar Board Class 10th Admit Card released, check how to download

As per the schedule, for the BSEB Class 10, the practical examination will be conducted from January 18 to January 20, 2024. While the theory examination for Class 10 will be held from February 15 to February 23, 2024.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 09:19 PM IST

BSEB 2024: Bihar Board Class 10th Admit Card released, check how to download
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar Class 10 Admit Card for 2024 today (January 14). The schools can download the Bihar Board 10th hall ticket from the BSEB's official website, which is secondary.biharboardonline.com. Once downloaded, the schools can then hand over these tickets to the students who are set to appear for the exam.

As per the schedule, for the BSEB Class 10, the practical examination will be conducted from January 18 to January 20, 2024. While the theory examination for Class 10 will be held from February 15 to February 23, 2024.

BSEB Class 10 Admit Card 2024: How to download?  

  • Go to the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com.
  • On the home page, click on the BSEB Matric Admit Card 2024 link available.
  • A new page will open where students will have to click on enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Take out a printout of the hall ticket for further needs.
