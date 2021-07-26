BS Yediyurappa resigns: Look at frontrunners for next Karnataka CM

Headlines

'He wasn't able to move': Ex-India coach recalls MS Dhoni playing in pain during 2016 Asia Cup clash vs Pakistan

Meet the woman CEO who runs Rs 51,382 crore pharma company with brother

Asia Cup 2023: Why is Shreyas Iyer not playing against Pakistan in Super 4s?

'India's G20 presidency set path for world': World Bank President Ajay Banga

Bhola Shankar OTT release: When, where to watch Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh-starrer action film

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'He wasn't able to move': Ex-India coach recalls MS Dhoni playing in pain during 2016 Asia Cup clash vs Pakistan

Meet the woman CEO who runs Rs 51,382 crore pharma company with brother

Asia Cup 2023: Why is Shreyas Iyer not playing against Pakistan in Super 4s?

Loved Jawan? Here are must-watch popular vigilante action thrillers

Check out what Katrina Kaif eats for a toned body

Top 10 highest tenth wicket partnership in ODIs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Five most mysterious temples of India

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

G20 Summit: Rishi Sunak Visits Akshardham Temple With Akshata Murty; Performs Aarti, Walks Barefoot

From investments to trade: PM Modi meets UK PM Rishi Sunak on sidelines of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Amid name change row, PM Modi sends strong 'Bharat' message to opposition

Bhola Shankar OTT release: When, where to watch Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh-starrer action film

Shekhar Kapur has proud Indian moment in London as immigration officer congratulates him for Chandrayaan 3

Saira Banu pens heartfelt note for Shah Rukh Khan, shares rare video of actor with Dilip Kumar, calls him 'remarkable'

HomeIndia

India

BS Yediyurappa resigns: Look at frontrunners for next Karnataka CM

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa resigns. Find out who will replace the 78-year-old Lingayat strongman

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2021, 01:45 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

BS Yediyurappa announced his resignation today (July 26) on the completion of his two-year tenure as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. He will tender his resignation to Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot this afternoon. But we still do not know who will succeed him. Many names are popping up as front-runners to replace him. 

Replacing the Lingayat strongman is going to be a task for the BJP but it also means that they will now have to beyond and above in other communities to bag the vote bank in Karnataka. Some of the current front-runners may come from Lingayat, Vokkaliga and Brahmin communities. 

Here are some leading candidates for Karnataka CM: 

Murugesh Nirani - Minister for Mines and Geology, Karnataka

Murugesh Nirani is a leading contender for the CM of Karnataka because he is from the Panchamshali sect, the largest in the Lingayat community. He is the state minister of mines and geology. 

He is a three-time MLA from the Bilgi constituency. He runs sugar and ethanol factories in the north Karnataka region. He is known to be close to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which might help him in the future. 

Arvind Bellad - Karnataka MLA from Hubli-Dharwad, West

He is the son of veteran RSS and BJP leader Chandrakant Bellad and has a strong academic background with an engineering degree from SDM College of Engineering in Dharwad and a PGDM in business management from INSEAD in France. 

Just like Murugesh Nirani, he also comes from the Panchamasali Lingayat sect. Bellad, 51, has been a two-time MLA From Hubli-Dharwad. 


Basavaraj Bommai - Home Minister, Karnataka 

Basavaraj Bommai, 61, started his political career with the Janata Dal and worked with senior leaders including HD Devegowda and Ramakrishna Hegde before he joined the BJP in 2008.

He is also a close aide of BS Yediyurappa. Bommai, who also belongs from the Lingayat community, is the son of former chief minister SR Bommai and was considered the most likely one to replace Yediyurappa a few months back.

CN Ashwath Narayan - Deputy Chief Minister, Karnataka 

The Deputy Chief Minister comes from the Vokkaliga community. He is a doctor by qualification and is observed as a young educated leader. 

Narayan, an MLA from Malleshwaram Bengaluru since 2008, was made deputy CM in the present cabinet reportedly after his successful involvement in the alleged poaching of MLAs from Congress and JD(S) to form the government. 

CT Ravi - National General Secretary, BJP 

CT Ravi has been a four-time MLA from Chikkamagaluru and is a Hindutva hardliner. the 54-year-old leader belongs from the Vokkaliga community and has served as a cabinet minister in the Yediyurappa government and became the national general secretary of the party. 

Pralhad Joshi - Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs

Pralhad Joshi is a Brahmin who is also a four-time MP from Dharwad. The 58-year-old minister is known to be close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other national leaders of BJP and the RSS.
Prahlad Joshi can be the leading contender for Karnataka CM because after BS Yediyurappa left the party and formed the Karnataka Janata Party (KJP) in 2013, it was Joshi who was seen as an able administrator and hence was retained in the central cabinet. 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Elderly woman's anger erupts as she opposes couple's romance in Delhi Metro, watch

This 'chilli ice cream roll' is nothing less than nightmare on a plate, internet reacts

Morocco earthquake: Netizens share horrifying videos, photos on social media

G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Declaration can't be compared with Bali, says S Jaishankar after G20 agreement on Ukraine war

India's highest paid couple work in films, get Rs 1500 crore salary; not Adi Chopra-Rani, SRK-Gauri, Ram Charan-Upasana

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Five most mysterious temples of India

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE