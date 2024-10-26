Industry leaders met at Mayer Brown's 16th Annual Technology & Outsourcing Conference on September 12, 2024, to discuss outsourcing industry trends.

The event focused on the latest changes in outsourcing contracts, the role of strong governance, and the growing impact of artificial intelligence (AI). BruntWork, an up-and-coming company in outsourcing, shared its thoughts on how these developments will shape the future of work.

Outsourcing Contracts Take on a New Form

The event started with discussions on how outsourcing contracts now focus on flexibility and mutual gains, emphasizing the need to hire a marketing assistant for more agile operations. Brad Peterson, head of Mayer Brown's global technology transactions team, pointed out that modern agreements have moved beyond cost-cutting to prioritize long-term collaboration.

BruntWork’s CEO Winston Ong agreed, saying, "Rigid contracts don’t benefit clients nowadays. We’ve succeeded by forming partnerships focusing on adaptability and common goals." The firm builds lasting relationships rather than treating deals as purely transactional.

The outsourcing industry has matured, and both clients and providers now value collaboration. BruntWork supports this by fostering openness and flexibility in its services, resulting in high client retention and steady growth. Companies now look for partners who bring advancement and operational value, and BruntWork’s teams— virtual assistants for sales, personal virtual assistants, and digital marketers—are ready to deliver.

Governance That Promotes Growth

Governance models that blend stability with fresh ideas became another important topic at the conference. Speakers emphasized the need for structures that handle market disruptions while allowing room for new thinking. With global uncertainties affecting businesses, the timing of this discussion felt right.

BruntWork adopts governance practices that allow both flexibility and creativity to thrive. Ong explains, "Governance involves creating a space where innovation can flourish, even during tough times."

BruntWork operates using a remote-first model, tapping into a global workforce. This strategy keeps operations running smoothly, even when unexpected events disrupt traditional office environments.

The company’s experience in logistics outsourcing has proven invaluable during crises, as their remote teams continue to make sure clients’ operations stay on track, regardless of external challenges.

The firm also emphasizes learning and development for its staff. Continuous growth helps its team stay ready to meet client demands and offer the latest outsourcing solutions.

AI Regulations and the Future

AI regulations sparked significant discussion, particularly as lawmakers worldwide develop the EU’s upcoming AI Act and other similar laws. Mayer Brown’s partners, Ana Bruder and Arsen Kourinian, led a session that explored how these regulations will influence outsourcing, especially regarding data privacy and transparency in algorithms.

BruntWork is preparing for these changes, knowing that companies that are ahead of AI regulations will gain a significant edge. Ong remarks, "We make sure our AI services comply with current laws and are built to adapt to future ones. This keeps us as a reliable partner in a fast-changing legal world."

To stay ahead, BruntWork has set up data governance systems and ethical AI practices, particularly for its social media virtual assistant solutions. Focusing on compliance and forward-thinking strategies allows the company to help clients reduce risks while taking advantage of AI opportunities.

With outsourcing continuing to advance, conferences like Mayer Brown’s provide valuable insights for service providers and clients. BruntWork's message is simple: embrace new technology, stay adaptable, and build strong partnerships.

Its focus on governance, AI readiness, and flexible contracts makes it a leader in the next phase of outsourcing, where technology and human talent combine to create value for businesses worldwide.

