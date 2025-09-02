Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

BRS suspends party supremo KCR's daughter K Kavitha for anti-party activities

Party President K Chandrasekhar Rao has taken a decision to suspend K Kavitha from the party with immediate effect, BRS tweeted.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 03:18 PM IST

BRS suspends party supremo KCR's daughter Kavitha for anti-party activities. Kavitha's behaviour in recent times and her anti-party activities are hurting the BRS. The leadership has taken serious note of it, BRS said. BRS tweeted, "The party leadership is taking this matter seriously as the recent behavior and ongoing anti-party activities of party MLC K. Kavitha are damaging the BRS party. Party President K. Chandrasekhar Rao has taken a decision to suspend K. Kavitha from the party with immediate effect."

READ | Delhi: Traffic restrictions imposed in Dwarka on September 2, 3; check timings, roads to avoid

