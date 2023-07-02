BRS means BJP Rishtedar Samithi: Rahul Gandhi takes dig at KCR in Telangana (Photo: Twitter/Congress)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. He said Rao's remote control was with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and described the state's ruling party as 'BJP's B-Team' and its new nomenclature, BRS, as 'BJP Rishtedar Samithi'.

Gandhi alleged that the corruption charges against Rao and his party's leaders have made them subservient to the BJP, and asserted that he told all other opposition leaders that the Congress would not join any bloc where the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) was involved.

Addressing a public meeting in Telangana, he sounded the poll bugle for the Congress for the upcoming assembly polls in the state and promised Rs 4,000 per month as pension for senior citizens and widows, and land for tribals.

"This is another step to help the poor and our tribal brothers will be given back their land," the former Congress chief said. He said there are many people who have left the Congress but the party's doors are always open for those who believe in the Congress' ideology. Gandhi also cited Delhi's alleged 'liquor scam' to accuse Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, popularly known as KCR, of being under the "control" of Prime Minister Modi.

On the recent attempts to unite the opposition against the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi said, "We told other opposition leaders if TRS attends the meeting, Congress will not attend it, Congress can't share stage with TRS." "We told other opposition parties that the Congress will not join any bloc where the BRS is involved. We can't share stage with the BRS," he said.