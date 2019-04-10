Brought Congress leaders closer to jail in 5 years, they will be inside in next five: PM Modi at Junagadh rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he has brought Congress leaders closer to jails in last five years of the BJP rule at the Centre and will put them behind bars in the next five years if he returns to power.

“In last five years, I have got very close to jailing them (Congress leaders), in next five years they will be in (the jail),” he said while addressing an election rally in Gujarat's Junagadh

Modi played ‘Son’s of Soil’, ‘Sardar’ and 'Security' cards to woo voters and urged them to again give the BJP all the 26 seats in Gujarat, just like 2014, in during Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the rally, Prime Minister Modi lashed out at Congress Manifesto for proposing amendments into Armed Forces Special Provisions Act (AFSPA) and Sedition Act and asked in whose interest it is doing so.

Speaking in Gujarat, he said, "It seems they have realised that jail is their future abode. In between 2014 and 2019, I have brought them near the bars of jail. In the next five years, they will be in." (Paanch varshma jailna saliya najik laavi didha chhe, aavta panch varshma andar, he said in Gujarati)

Modi made the audience recall that it was because of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel that Junagadh and Hyderabad are parts of India, while Kashmir issue handled by first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru is still unsolved.

He also alleged that Congress is a family party, which has always done injustice to Gujaratis. “Congress had done injustice to Sardar Patel (by denying him the post of Prime Minister), then it was the turn of Morarji Desai. Congress could not digest that a Gujarati became Prime Minister and conspired to dethrone him in two years. Now they cannot tolerate that a chaiwala (from Gujarat) has become Prime Minister. ‘Modi Hatao’ is their singular motive. While I am trying to remove corruption and make the country stronger," he said.

Saying that he was here to give the record of his five years in government, Modi claimed that during his rule, the poor have got 1.5 crore homes, compared to 25 lakh during the Congress rule. He said his government made toilets for families that did not have any, provided electricity to houses. Highlighting his Aayushyaman Bharat Scheme, he claimed that it has enabled the poor and the middle class to get medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, without incurring any cost.

He urged first time voters to bring back the party which is committed to the security of the country.