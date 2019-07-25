Headlines

Brothers killed during 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots were 'immoral': Yogi Adityanath in UP Assembly

Nawab and Shahid were murdered in an incident in September 2013 when communal riots were on in Muzaffarnagar.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2019, 12:50 AM IST

Quoting a police probe in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed two brothers murdered in Muzaffarnagar in 2013 immoral, describing one of them as a characterless person who had an illicit relationship.

Nawab and Shahid were murdered in an incident in September 2013 when communal riots were on in the district. But in his written reply to a question on Tuesday, Adityanath asserted that the killings were not related to the riots.

The question by Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki referred to the murder on March 11 this year of another brother Asbab, who was the complainant and a witness to the 2013 murder of the other two.

During the probe, it was found that Nawab (son of Akhtar) and Shahid (son of Akhtar) used to sell milk, and as a result of which they used to go to the houses of the villagers, he said.

Nawab was a characterless (badchalan vay charitraheen) person, Adityanath said, adding he had an illicit relationship with the wife of a villager.

During the investigation, it was also confirmed that Nawab and Shahid were "durachari" (immoral, badly behaved), his reply in Hindi said.

He said a countrymade pistol and a bucket used in the murder of the two brothers were recovered following the confession of those accused.

Based on the evidence, a chargesheet and a supplementary chargesheet were filed, he said.

It is clear that the said incident had no relation with the Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013. The monitoring cell and the concerned police station are working to punish the culprits, Adityanath, who also holds the home portfolio, said.

Solanki had asked, "Whether the chief minister will inform that in light of the murder of Asbab, the witness in the murder of his two brothers in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, what steps are being taken for the protection of other witnesses and punishing the culprits?" The CM listed the names of seven men who figured during the probe into Asbab's murder in March.

Among these, Vasu has been arrested while Bholu, Shrikant, Ajit, Manjit and Monty surrendered before the court. Action has been initiated against Sahdev under the CrPC, he said.

A chargesheet and a supplementary chargesheet were filed.

For the safety of the rest of the witnesses, instructions have been issued to the police station in-charge and the inspector of the local intelligence unit, Muzaffarnagar for security arrangements and taking them to the court under full security," he said. 

