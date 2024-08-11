'Broken neck, multiple...': Initial autopsy reveals shocking details of Kolkata doctor murder case

The victim was on night duty when the crime occurred. Her body was discovered the following morning in the hospital's seminar hall

The initial autopsy report of a post-graduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has revealed shocking details. The doctor, whose body was found in the seminar hall of the hospital last week, had multiple injury marks, suggesting she was brutally murdered after being sexually assaulted.

According to a PTI report, the victim had bleeding from her eyes, mouth, and private parts. She also had injuries on her face, nails, belly, neck, left leg, right hand, and lips. The report ruled out suicide, indicating that the woman was murdered following a sexual assault.

A senior Kolkata Police officer mentioned that the crime likely occurred between 3-6 am. The autopsy revealed that the victim's neck bone was broken, suggesting she was first strangled and then smothered. The police are awaiting the full autopsy report for more details, according to the report.

In response to the incident, the Kolkata Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the crime. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has vowed to seek the death penalty for the accused, who has been arrested and remanded to 14-day police custody. The Chief Minister also mentioned that if anyone does not trust the state government, they can approach any other investigating agency.

The victim was on night duty when the crime occurred. Her body was discovered the following morning in the hospital's seminar hall. The accused was tracked down using CCTV footage and a Bluetooth headset found at the crime scene.