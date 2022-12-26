‘Broke up with Tunisha Sharma because of Shraddha Walkar murder case’: Sheezan Khan’s major reveal to police

Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan (File photo)

The shocking death of TV actress Tunisha Sharma sent shockwaves through the entire television industry and landed her former boyfriend and co-actor Sheezan Khan in major trouble, as he was arrested on the charge of abetment to suicide.

While Tunisha Sharma’s death has not been ruled as a suicide yet, Sheezan Khan remains in police custody. The FIR against him stated that his breaking up with the actress pushed her into mental turmoil, after which she committed suicide.

In a major reveal in the Tunisha Sharma death case, Sheezan Khan revealed why he actually broke up with the actress, which reportedly pushed her over the edge. Khan said that the gruesome Shraddha Walkar murder case was the reason behind the breakup.

During interrogation with the police, Sheezan Khan said that the Shraddha Walkar murder case and the allegations against Aaftab Poonawala created a disturbed environment in the entire country, which eventually led him to end his relationship with the actress.

Tunisha Sharma’s former boyfriend Sheezan Khan reportedly told police that he was "so disturbed by the atmosphere in the country that emerged after the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar" allegedly by her live-in partner, that Khan decided to end their relationship, sources said on Monday.

During his first day in police custody, Sheezan told Waliv police that he ended the relationship with Tunisha after seeing repercussions emerging from the Shraddha Walkar case and told his former paramour that belonging to a different community stands in their way as did their age gap.

Khan also revealed that Tunisha had tried to commit suicide earlier as well when there was turmoil in the relationship.

"Tunisha had recently tried to commit suicide a few days before her death, but at that time I saved her and told Tunisha’s mother to take special care of her," police sources quoted Sheezan as saying, as per ANI reports.

Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the set of a TV show, and her death was ruled as a suicide in the preliminary investigations. Due to the lack of a suicide note, the police are also investigating a murder angle in the shift.

(With ANI inputs)

