British national sexually assaults minor boy in shelter home in Odisha, arrested

A British national was arrested for sexually abusing a minor boy at his shelter home in Jharsuguda.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul PR informed that the man was sexually abusing the child in the institution he was running.

"The person has been accused of sexual abuse of a child in the institution he was running. During the investigation, the person has been arrested and has been sent to Court, the further probe is underway," Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul PR told ANI.

The incident came to light when a New Zeland-based NGO registered a complaint against the British man for misuse of funds.

During the inquiry, the minor has alleged that Bridge had sexually assaulted him when he was returning with the British national from his home in Rayagada district last year.

The police are still in the process of investigation.

(With inputs from ANI)