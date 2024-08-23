Bringar's CEO Balachandar Karthikeyan Receives Prestigious UAE Golden Visa

The Golden Visa is part of the UAE’s initiative to attract and retain outstanding individuals who have made notable achievements in their fields. It is designed to support talented professionals from around the world by offering long-term residency.

Balachandar Karthikeyan, the CEO of Bringar, has received the UAE’s Golden Visa. This recognition highlights his contributions to the tech industry and his role in leading Bringar.

The Golden Visa is part of the UAE’s initiative to attract and retain outstanding individuals who have made notable achievements in their fields. It is designed to support talented professionals from around the world by offering long-term residency. This program reflects the UAE's commitment to fostering international talent and creating a collaborative environment.

Bringar, a chatbot company established in Dubai in 2022, has quickly made a mark in the tech industry. The company focuses on developing advanced chatbot solutions to enhance customer interactions and automate communication processes. Its presence in Dubai aligns with the city’s growing reputation as a hub for innovation and technology.

Several prominent figures from India have also received the Golden Visa, showcasing the UAE’s efforts to acknowledge influential professionals across various industries. The program aims to build connections and support ongoing contributions in a diverse range of sectors.

For Balachandar, receiving the Golden Visa is an important milestone in his career, highlighting his work and the role of Bringar in the tech sector. The visa opens up opportunities for further development and collaboration in the region, reinforcing the company's presence and impact.



