Bring resolution to direct Army to capture PoK: Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to govt

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday said that the government should bring a resolution in the Parliament asking the Army to capture the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Chowdhury said, "Army Chief said that if Parliament gives us the permission we can take Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in our possession. The government should bring another resolution telling the Army that we want them to bring PoK back to us."

"If we want to do anything in PoK we will have to clash with China, are you ready to face Pakistan and China together? If you are, why don't you take PoK back in our possession," he added.

His remarks were in reference to a statement by Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane who said last month that the Indian Army will act on getting back PoK if the Parliament was willing and the army received orders to such effect.

"There is a parliamentary resolution that entire J&K is part of India. If Parliament wants it, then PoK also should belong to us. When we get orders to that effect, we'll take appropriate action," General Naravane said at a press conference in New Delhi on January 11.

Speaking in the Parliament, Congress' leader in Lok Sabha attacked the government on the findings of a CAG report that flagged acute shortage of essential clothing, boots and equipment for soldiers posted in Siachen.

Speaking during the Zero Hour, Chowdhury said it is the responsibility of the government to ensure clothing and all other items required by soldiers posted at Siachen as they are guarding the nation is such difficult terrain and hostile weather.

The report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), which was tabled in Parliament on Monday, pulled up the Army for the delay in procurement of clothing, equipment, snow goggles and multi-purpose boots that are required to be provided to soldiers serving in high altitude areas.

(With PTI inputs)