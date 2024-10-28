Phogat said BJP is trying to save former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, but she believes that he will definitely be punished.’

After Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba, Vinesh Phogat has criticized the BJP. She said that the BJP has always tried to suppress the cases of injustice against women.

“We stand with Roshni Jaiswal, whatever mental harassment is being done to her, it will not be tolerated...our fight in this matter is still going on,” she further said.

Addressing a press conference here along with Haryana MLA and Congress leader Vinesh Phogat, Alka Lamba said Jaiswal has been targeted by the police and administration for raising voice against BJP leaders and particularly against ruling party worker 'Saffron' Rajesh Singh.

Lamba said Jaiswal's husband and brother along with five members of her team have been jailed and orders to attach her property issued.

"We are telling you the story of Roshni Jaiswal, a daughter of Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gave the slogan 'Beti Bachao'. A man named Rajesh Singh has been following Roshni for four years and threatening to rape her," Lamba said.

With no action taken against Singh despite repeated complaints, Roshni Jaiswal went to his house with her husband and brother and there was a scuffle. Roshni slapped Singh a couple of times after which her family had been put in jail, Lamba said.

"Today Rajesh Singh is roaming free, but Roshni's family is in jail. Roshni is going from door to door with her nine-year-old child and old parents and is pleading for justice," she said.

(With inputs from PTI)

